Arrest warrant issued against Indian cricketer Shami

In a controversial development, an arrest warrant was issued against star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami and needs to surrender or appeal for bail within 15 days. Shami's brother Hasid Ahmed has also been named in the warrant.

According to an ANI tweet, the Alipore court in West Bengal has issued the warrant on the basis of a domestic violence case filed by Shami's wife Hasin Jahan.

West Bengal: Alipore court issues arrest warrant against Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. The court has asked him to surrender within 15 days pic.twitter.com/0LKn8ivCOl — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Hasin Jahan, in 2018, had booked a case against Shami at the city police headquarters at Lalbazar in Bengal, under IPC Section 498A, alleging him of domestic violence.

Shami had not appeared before the court, after which the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) gave the order.

Earlier this year in April, the Uttar Pradesh police took Jahan into custody for creating a ruckus outside Shami's house, though she was later released on bail. On August 29, Jahan accused the police of harassing her and added the long duration of the case has been difficult. "I thank all of you for coming here. I have called you today because today is the date for filing the charge sheet. No arrest warrant has been issued against him nor has he taken any anticipatory bail," she said.

Shami has picked up 150 wickets in 42 Test matches, 131 wickets in 64 ODIs and 8 wickets in 7 T20Is. He is currently playing against West Indies in the Test series, which India leads 1-0.