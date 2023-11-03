Arthur paints a 'heightened' picture of tight security

Bengaluru: Indian hospitality drew plenty of valid ire when they made the situation fairly hostile for the visiting Pakistan team, and it all began with them denying their fans and journalists visas for the World Cup.

Turns out, even though the fans and some of their journalists managed to make their way into the country, they have still felt intimidated by the security measures taken by the hosts. Naturally, it took Mickey Arthur to open up about the same as he said their campaign has come undone, in part, due to these heightened security conditions.

"What has been tough is the fact that we've been under a massive amount of security. And to be fair, I found it difficult. It's almost like we've been back in the Covid-19 times, where you were almost secluded to your floor and your team room," said Arthur on Friday. "So much so that their breakfast is in a separate room to everybody else."

Arthur noted that since their players have been unable to socialise as they are used to, a tournament of such gravity and such duration has been of concern.