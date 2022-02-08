Arvind confident of young pace attack

Not too long ago, Karnataka boasted of a very good pace attack. During their double-treble years when they won the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (2013-14 and 2014-15), they probably had the best pace bowling unit in the country with the trio of R Vinay Kumar, S Arvind and Abhimanyu Mithun wreaking havoc.

Even after Arvind hung up his boots in 2018 and Vinay Kumar moved to Puducherry in 2019, Karnataka were served well by Mithun, Ronit More and the young Prasidh Krishna. But with Mithun also calling it quits last year, Karnataka’s pace attack wears a very inexperienced look now.

While Prasidh is set to be back from India duty for the opening Ranji Trophy game in Chennai next week, More is returning from an injury. Venkatesh M, Vyshak V and Vidhyadhar Patil are greenhorns and if Prasidh gets called up for national duty, Karnataka’s young pacers will be severely tested.

Bowling coach Arvind felt transition is inevitable and sounded confident of the new crop. “Every team, after 4-5 years, will go through a transition. Yes, we have a very young and raw pace attack but they are keen on learning. We have set targets for them and they are achieving it. As a unit, like Vidhyadhar, Venkatesh and some others, they are well prepared.”

Arvind then threw some light on the preparations, saying pacers were set specific targets and most of them achieved it. “The challenges set for fast bowlers are only three modes of dismissals – LBW, bowled and caught behind. Reason is the channel of bowling will be very narrow. For off-spinners, it’s short leg and slip while for left-arm spinners and leg-spinners, the target is silly point, short leg and slip. We are practising in such a way that bowlers bowl only in these channels. Most of them are succeeding.”

Arvind, who played 56 first-class games, welcomed the return of red-ball cricket after a two-year hiatus. “We consider T20 games as commercial games. Ranji Trophy is where a player enhances himself," he said. "To excel in Ranji Trophy, skill alone is not enough, one needs discipline and temperament. Ranji Trophy teaches a lot to a player, not just in the cricketing aspect but also in terms of discipline, concentration level. It is very important that we play the longer format regularly. It’s very important Ranji Trophy is commencing now. Thanks to BCCI but a huge shout out to our association and others who constantly raised a voice for Ranji Trophy.”

Pandey skipper

Seasoned Manish Pandey was named the skipper and R Samarth his deputy for the group phase as the selectors announced a 20-man squad.

Karnataka will play all their three Elite Group C games in Chennai with J&K, whom they beat in the quarterfinals in the previous edition, Railways and Puducherry being the other three teams.

Squad

Manish Pandey (capt), Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, K V Siddharth, D Nischal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shubhang Hegde, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, K C Cariappa, Sharath Srinivas, B R Sharath, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidyadhar Patil.

Head coach: Yere Goud. Bowling coach: Arvind S. Fielding coach: Deepak Chougule. Physios: Jaba Prabhu and H S Gowtham. Strength and conditioning coach: A T Rajamani Prabhu. Masseur: Somasundar C M. Manager: Anutosh Poll. Video analyst: Vinod Kumar M S.