As Ind play Aus in MCG, Sourav Ganguly recalls his 100th Test match on the same ground

The India versus Australia Test series during the former's 'down under' tour in 2007-08 was embroiled in controversy, and India eventually lost the series 1-2. But Sourav Ganguly remembers the series fondly, as he achieved a memorable milestone of his playing career on that tour.

The former Indian captain and the present BCCI president took to Twitter on Friday to share a video from his 100th Test that was played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2007 ahead of the second Test between India and Australia.

Ganguly said that playing at the MCG in a Boxing Day Test match is a "great moment" for the current players in the Indian team. He added that he has everlasting memories from his 100th Test which was played in Melbourne. Incidentally, Australia won that match by a huge margin of 337 runs.

Start of the boxing day test at MCG tomorrow ..great moment for a lot of players in the current team..everlasting memories for me in my 100 th test here @bcci @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/jA6EmvhQWI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 25, 2020

India came into the second Test after suffering an eight-wicket hammering at the Adelaide Oval in the series opener, in which the team recorded their lowest-ever Test total. The visitors' batting has been weakened by the absence of their captain Virat Kohli, who flew back to India to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

But India overcame their woes to end the first day of the Boxing Day Test strongly. They bundled out Australia for 195 in their first innings and in reply scored 36/1 till the end of the play.