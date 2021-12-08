Ashes, 1st Test: It's all gone to plan so far, says Australia captain Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins said that his first day as skipper in Test cricket has gone according to the plan. He added that he was proud of the way his team-mates went about in dismissing England for just 147 on day one of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba on Wednesday.

Cummins was the pick of bowlers for Australia, taking 5/38 in 13.1 overs, becoming the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis did so in 1982/83. His scalps in the five-wicket haul were Ben Stokes, Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

"Pretty crazy... it's all gone to plan so far. Really proud of all the guys," said Cummins in a chat with BT Sports as rain brought a stop to the proceedings.

Talking about doing well after losing the toss, Cummins said, "I was probably going to have a bat. I genuinely wasn't upset and we made the most of it."

Asked about his observations about the pitch, Cummins stated that it was a typical Gabba wicket. "It's a little bit soft. You're always in the game on the morning of Day 1. It got a little bit quicker after lunch but the ball got a little bit softer. It's a pretty standard Gabba wicket."

The 28-year-old was happy for his pace-mate Mitchell Starc doing well. Starc made a dream start to the Ashes, bowling out Rory Burns around his legs on the very first ball of the series.

"Really happy for him, he really held the attack together."

Cummins signed off by saying that his body was fine during his spell. "I feel like I've bowled well to him (Joe Root) in the past and thought I'd have a crack. The body felt decent. I've bowled better before and haven't got as many rewards. I kept it tight and got the ball up there."

