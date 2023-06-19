Ashes 2023: England stretch lead beyond 150 as Australia bag three wickets

England extended their lead beyond 150 on the fourth morning of the opening Ashes test against Australia as Ben Stokes' risk-taking side again dictated a fast and furious tempo at a sunny Edgbaston on Monday.

A compelling session ended with England on 155 for five, 162 runs ahead, but with Joe Root and Harry Brook both falling just short of half centuries Australia were very much in the hunt with the opening match of the series delicately poised.

Much will depend on England's sixth wicket partnership of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after lunch -- both having survived reviews before lunch. Stokes was 13 not out with Bairstow on one.

Beginning the day precariously-placed on 28 for two in their second innings after Sunday's rain-shortened action, a lead of 35, Root launched an audacious early attack.

Root attempted, and completely missed, a reverse scoop off the first ball of the day bowled by Pat Cummins, the ball whistling just over his stumps.

Responding with a cheeky grin, Root then produced two more reverse scoops in the next over off Scott Boland, the first going for four and the second for an outrageous six before then pummelling a more conventional boundary.

Initially bamboozled by England's latest 'Bazball' salvo, Australia struck back with Cummins flattening Ollie Pope's off stump with a superb inswinger to leave the hosts 77-3.

Root was joined by Brook and the scoreboard continued ticking rapidly with the pair putting on 52 in 49 balls.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon's opening over of the day went for 14, but he then deceived a charging Root to have England's danger-man stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 46.

Brook fell four short of his half century, attempting to sweep Lyon through the leg side but only picking out Marnus Labuschagne who took a low catch.

Stokes survived an anxious review for lbw off Lyon, the entire stadium falling silent as his fate was decided.

Australia then thought they had Bairstow in the over before lunch when Boland struck him on the pad and he was given lbw but a review showed the ball was going over the stumps.

With rain showers predicted on Tuesday, England will seek to score quickly after the lunch interval.