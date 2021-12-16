Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia opt to bat first

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night Ashes Test against England on Thursday, with the visitors including fast bowling veterans Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad

Pat Cummins should have been captaining Australia in Adelaide but was ruled out just hours before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Anderson and Broad, who have 1,156 Test wickets between them, were controversially left out of England's heavy nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane.

But they return to spearhead the attack alongside Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson. Mark Wood had already been omitted from their matchday 12 and spinner Jack Leach was also dropped.

"We would have batted as well," said England skipper Joe Root. "It looks a good surface but we get a new pink ball in our hand early.

"Jack Leach misses out. It's a brave call but we hope the seamers can make use of the conditions."

Otherwise England are unchanged with Rory Burns, under pressure after his spectacular golden duck on the first ball of the Ashes in Brisbane, again opening the innings alongside Haseeb Hameed.

Dawid Malan and Root, the only England players to pass 50 at the Gabba, follow them to the crease.

Debutant Michael Neser replaces Cummins in the Australia bowling attack with Smith returning as captain three years after last leading the side before being axed over a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

"It's a huge honour, I'll try and lead on from what Patty did last week," said Smith, referring to the first Test win at the Gabba under Cummins.

Australia were forced into one other change with pace bowler Josh Hazlewood out with a side strain, replaced by Jhye Richardson for his third Test.

Opener David Warner took a blow to the ribs in Brisbane, where he made 94, but was passed fit.

"Cummins and Hazlewood are obviously big losses for us. They're world-class bowlers. But we're excited to see what Jhye and Michael Neser can do," added Smith.

Australia head into the clash as favourites, undefeated in all eight pink-ball Tests they have played -- five of them in Adelaide.

In contrast, England have played under lights four times, losing three of them.

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)



