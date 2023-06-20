Ashes: Australia end Day 4 with needing 174 more to win; England need 7 wickets

Ashes: Australia end Day 4 with needing 174 more to win

Reuters
Reuters, Birmingham,
  • Jun 20 2023, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 01:03 ist
Australia's Usman Khawaja and Scott Boland walk off the field at stumps. Credit: Reuters Photo

Stuart Broad revived England's hopes of winning an enthralling opening Ashes test with a superb late burst just when Australia appeared to have taken the upper hand on Monday.

After bowling England out for 273 just before tea on the fourth day, Australia set about their 281 victory target in serene fashion but ended the day wobbling on 107 for three.

Australia's opener David Warner and first innings centurion Usman Khawaja looked rock-solid in putting on 61 before Warner edged a beauty from Ollie Robinson having made a fluent 36.

With England off-spinner Moeen Ali struggling with a cut hand, Broad then returned for a second spell to swing the momentum back towards the hosts.

Whipping the raucous crowd into a frenzy, he had world number one test batsman Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 13, having removed him for a duck in the first innings.

Steve Smith (6) then edged another Broad delivery into the waiting gloves of England keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Khawaja, who scored his first century in England in the first innings, remained unbeaten at the close on 34 with night watchman Scott Bolan on 13 not out.

Rain is expected early on Tuesday before drier conditions and, with Australia requiring a further 174 runs and England needing seven wickets, a draw looks a remote possibility. 

Sports News
Cricket
Australia
England
Ashes

