Ashes play abandoned after England 147 all out in 1st Test

Rain and bad light forced play to be abandoned on day one of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Wednesday.
After England were bowled out for 147 on the stroke of the tea interval, heavy rain began to fall.
When the rain eventually stopped, umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker adjudged the light to be too poor for Australia to begin their first innings.
Play will begin 30 minutes early on Thursday at 9:30 am
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor
India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income
B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream
Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral
DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'
Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations
Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions