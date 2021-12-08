Ashes play abandoned after Eng 147 all out in 1st Test

Ashes play abandoned after England 147 all out in 1st Test

AFP
AFP, Brisbane, Australia,
  • Dec 08 2021, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 12:41 ist
Rain falls on the covered pitch during day one of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Credit: AFP Photo

Rain and bad light forced play to be abandoned on day one of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Wednesday.

After England were bowled out for 147 on the stroke of the tea interval, heavy rain began to fall.

When the rain eventually stopped, umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker adjudged the light to be too poor for Australia to begin their first innings.

Play will begin 30 minutes early on Thursday at 9:30 am

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ashes
Cricket
Sports News
Australia
England

What's Brewing

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

 