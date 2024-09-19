Ashwin hits 6th Test ton, India finish day 1 at 339/6 against Bangladesh

India stands at 339 with the fall of 6 wickets at the end of Day 1 of the first test match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.
After struggling at 144/6 during the earlier part of the day, India bounced back, thanks to an unbeaten 195-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, that helped guide the team to 339 at stumps.
Ashwin finished the day with 102 runs on the scoreboard in just 112 balls, scoring his sixth century in Test cricket. Jadeja ended the day with an unbeaten 86 runs in 117 balls.
Published 19 September 2024, 11:53 IST