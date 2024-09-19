Ashwin hits 6th Test ton, India finish day 1 at 339/6 against Bangladesh

India stands at 339 with the fall of 6 wickets at the end of Day 1 of the first test match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

After struggling at 144/6 during the earlier part of the day, India bounced back, thanks to an unbeaten 195-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, that helped guide the team to 339 at stumps.