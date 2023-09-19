Ashwin is back, but for how long?

Ravichandran Ashwin’s desire to stay relevant to India’s white-ball schemes may have borne fruit, even only for a moment, as he was selected in both squads for the team’s three-match One-Day International series against Australia from September 22.
Arguably the greatest Indian off-spinner of all time, Ashwin has not played the format in over 18 months, but had to be plucked out of obscurity in the wake of Axar Patel’s injury during the Asia Cup.
After the left-arm spinner suffered a left quadriceps strain just before the final, the management called on Washington Sundar to fly over to Colombo as a backup.
Washington - if skipper Rohit Sharma’s press conference is anything to go by - was not their first pick but since he was ‘cricket-fit’ and ‘available on short notice’, they injected him into the Asia Cup squad. He didn’t get a chance to bowl or bat in the final, which India won by 10 wickets to collect their eighth Asia Cup title. In any case, Washington too finds his place in both squads against Australia.
KL Rahul will lead the side for the first two ODIs, while Rohit will return as skipper for the final game.
Ashwin, who as of Tuesday chose to play a division game in Chennai, will be flying out with the team on Wednesday. According to the management, Ashwin had been training at the National Cricket Academy over the last week or so with spin consultant Sairaj Bahutule besides doing regular physical conditioning.
When asked about Ashwin’s return, Rohit explained the rationale during a virtual squad announcement press conference on Monday night.
”With guys like Ashwin, game-time and time on the ground is not so much of a concern,” he said. “Which is why we thought if he is an option for us, we need to get him in. With the kind of experience he has, for guys like him, it's all in the head more than the body. I thought getting him in could give us a chance to understand where he is at, how his body is and stuff like that. It's not like he has not been playing cricket for the last year or so. Yes, he hasn't played in this (ODI) format, but he played Test cricket recently in the West Indies, and if I'm not wrong, in the TNPL as well.”
While Rohit and Ashwin have been in ‘constant communication’, and that has led to the spinner finding his way back, the fact is Ashwin is only there as a replacement in case Axar’s recovery takes a bit longer than anticipated. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar made that plenty clear stating that Axar was their first choice
In any case, Axar has been named in the squad for the third ODI, but that is subject to fitness.
The team has also been fairly adamant about keeping Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav in the squads. Shreyas has been suffering from a back spasm for a week now, while Suryakumar has been flunking the ODI test.
The management has made it clear that Shreyas should be fine in the days to come, but persisting with Suryakumar, given his form, is a problem they might not be able to undo come the World Cup. This also means Sanju Samson, barring the unforeseen, can bid adieu to his World Cup hopes.
Interestingly, the selectors reckoned it prudent to rest most of their batters, while naming the full-strength pace unit for all three games in the lead-up to the marquee event.
But a closer look shows that the squad for the third ODI is more reflective of the set of fifteen players India will work around at the home World Cup.
Squads (For the first and second ODIs): KL Rahul (capt/ wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
For the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Suryakumar, KL Rahul (wk), Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul, Axar Patel, Washington, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin, Bumrah, Shami, Siraj.