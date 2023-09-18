Ashwin named in India's squad for ODI series against Australia

Seasoned spinner R Ashwin on Monday made a comeback to the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against Australia while senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli were rested from the first two games.

Ashwin, who last played an ODI back in January 2022 in South Africa, could be drafted into the Indian team for the World Cup if Axar Patel doesn't get fit before the September 28 deadline set by the ICC. Axar has sustained a quadriceps tear during the recently held Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar has also been included in the squad for all three games and is another back up option for the World Cup.