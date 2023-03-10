Ashwin shines but Australia still ahead

In the 157th over (156.5 to be precise) of Australia's innings, Todd Murphy square drove Mohammed Shami's full delivery to backward point. R Ashwin ran a good 20 yards from the widish third-man position to stop the ball. He managed to reach the ball inches from the rope and bent to stop it with his left hand but the ball won the race. Even by Ashwin's not-so-high fielding standards, it was clumsy but could you actually blame him for being a touch slow?

By that time, Ashwin had sent down 21 overs on the day for a two-day cumulative tally of 46 overs in oppressively hot conditions. Compare this with his workload in the previous three Tests where overhead conditions were relatively less harsh. In Nagpur he bowled 28 overs across two innings, 37 in Delhi and 30.2 in Indore.

The 36-year-old, visibly burnt under the savage sun, sent down 47.2 overs for his six wickets, including 5/34 on Friday, that helped India stay in the game. On a placid pitch, where even Australia's lower-order batsmen were untroubled, the tourists put on board 480 all out in 167.2 overs on the second day of the fourth Test here at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium but it could so easily have been a much more significant total but for Ashwin's effort.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (18) underlined the flatness of the wicket by adding undefeated 36 runs in 10 overs. While they looked comfortable in the middle, India are far from safe as they still trail by 444 runs.

Overnight 255/4, Australia, though cautious in the first 10 overs of play when they laboured to 14/0 in 10 overs, gradually accelerated through Cameron Green (114, 170b, 18x4) with overnight centurion Usman Khawaja (180, 422b, 21x4) staying firm at the other end. India conceded 78 runs in the next 19 overs. The duo took their partnership into the post-lunch session before Ashwin separated the two who by then had realised 208 runs off 358 balls. The off-spinner tossed one up and Green was too early into his sweep. The right-hander missed the ball which brushed his glove en route 'keeper KS Bharat.

Green, who missed the first two Tests as he was recuperating from a finger injury, became the second centurion of the game after Khawaja on the opening day. Where Khawaja's was an old-school textbook innings, Green's was a mixture of modern-day aggro and time-tested composure. Having come close to scoring his maiden Test hundred in Sri Lanka and Pakistan recently, the all-rounder ended the wait when he cut Ravindra Jadeja for a four.

Alex Carey played a loose shot to fall in the same over as Green as Australia slipper to 378/6. Ashwin got his fourth when he dismissed Mitchell Starc after changing ends from pavillion to broadcast while Jadeja ended Khawaja's 611-minute vigil, the longest in terms of time by an Australian in India, by pushing the southpaw on the backfoot and winning a DRS referral for LBW. At 409/8, India looked primed to pull down the curtain on Australia's innings, but Nathan Lyon (34) and Todd Murphy (41) frustrated the home bowlers.

Ashwin, who had drawn the first blood by dismissing Travis Head, ended the innings by accounting for Lyon in fine exhibition of spin bowling in near perfect batting conditions.

If the first three pitches were a stern examination of batters' techniques and temperament, the one rolled out here was an equally tough evaluation of bowlers' guile, resourcefulness and patience in physically taxing environs. With question marks over his ability to take wickets on good batting surfaces in India, Ashwin did exceedingly well to dispel that impression.

India had last prepared such a pitch for the first Test against England in the 2021 series and the hosts had suffered a 277-run defeat after the tourists, batting first, had posted 578 all out. Ashwin had figures of 55.1-5-146-3 in that match.