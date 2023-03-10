Ashwin shows his sharpness on a flat surface

Some days a bowler may bowl his best but the rewards may not be as commensurate. On some other days, the same bowler may not feel in the right rhythm but he may still end up bagging a fifer. Then there will be days when the ball will be coming out of that bowler’s hand exactly how he wants it to be and the effort will also be as rewarding. It was that kind of day for R Ashwin.

The off-spinner claimed 6/91 - a return that he described, “You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty.”

Thanks to his rich haul, India managed to restrict Australia to 480 all out on the second day of the fourth Test of the BGT series here on Friday.

The figures were particularly satisfying for they came in difficult conditions for bowling. The pitch was flat and the heat sapped every ounce of your energy. Trusting your skills becomes critical even when nothing happens for long periods of game.

And Ashwin was brilliant in executing that task.

“No one spell is better than the other,” he said if he felt more satisfied because it came in a lot more difficult circumstances for bowlers.

“I felt at various stages in this particular series, be it in Delhi, the numbers probably don’t give you a five or six but the ball is coming out beautifully in the whole series and whatever changes I have put in - loading, cocking my wrists - all those things have proved that my spells have been a lot more penetrative. Probably it was in Bangladesh and I don’t think I was at my best.

“However, smaller changes that I have made have ensured that I have got enough purchase off the pitches, and it’s done more in the air than what it did in Bangladesh,” he offered.

On helpful pitches, which were doled out for the first three Tests of this series, even a bowler with lesser skill sets can get a bagful of wickets with some discipline and understanding of his limitations which in itself is a great quality.

But on a surface like the one here that was playing well even towards the final stages of the second day’s play, you have to think out of the box and try different variations. You have to be mindful of not overdoing them though, and Ashwin has been accused of the same in the past.

With not much happening off the pitch, Ashwin had to deceive the batsmen in the air like he did with Green who thought the ball was a lot fuller than it was and was rushed into sweep.

“Even while bowling to Green, I felt he was playing a lot besides the line for everything and the wicket wasn’t true enough for him to play against the spin constantly, it was an idea to shut him down as his head falls over a lot more. That was the plan, but not necessarily the way you want to get him out.

“However, it did pan out. Those things also need to go your way, and if you compare that with Nathan Lyon’s top edging one over fine leg in Delhi, and that’s the difference between ending up with a three or six. It’s as minute as that. Sometimes the numbers speak easily for the bowler and I felt completely happy in my own cocoon about how the ball has been coming out of my hand.”