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Ashwin signs up for MLC team San Francisco Unicorns

Ashwin will thus become the first-ever India-capped player to compete in this league.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 14:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketMLCAshwin

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