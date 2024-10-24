Home
Ashwin strikes twice but New Zealand reach 92/2 at lunch on Day 1 on second test

It only took just seven overs to determine that spinners would play a key role in the game Ashwin was vindicated providing the first breakthrough on his fifth ball.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 06:53 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 06:53 IST
