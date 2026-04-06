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Ashwin's IPL retirement bomb | 'Mentally disturbing season with CSK forced me to quit early'

The off-spinner appeared in only nine of CSK's 14 matches in the 2025 season in what was to be his homecoming after starting his IPL journey with the same team.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:15 IST
sportsSports NewsCSKChennai Super KingsCricketRavichandran AshwinRetirementIndian Premier LeagueIPLR AshwinAshwin

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