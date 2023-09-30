Ashwin’s tryst with destiny

To invoke Graham Gooch's poser to Ian Botham following the latter's spectacular comeback after serving a ban for cannabis, R Ashwin, who earned a last-minute call-up to the World Cup, could well be asked, "Who writes your script?"
One of the greatest modern-day match-winners in Test cricket, Ashwin had played a significant role in India's progress to the World Test Championship final for a second successive time. But the senior off-spinner found himself out of the playing 11 against Australia earlier this year at The Oval with Ravindra Jadeja's more-than-handy batting lower down the order pipping Ashwin's enviable bowling skills. The Chennai bowler was obviously hurt and he did little to hide it.
Long discarded as a liability in white-ball cricket, especially in one-dayers, Ashwin had appeared in just four 50-over internationals over the last six years, the latest two of them coming just a week ago. With the selectors favouring Axar Patel in the provisional squad to neutralise India's long tail, the door was seemingly shut on Ashwin's hopes of a World Cup hurrah until the Gujarat all-rounder sustained a left quadriceps strain during the Asia Cup. It gave Ashwin a glimmer of hope, and he followed it up with a three-for against Australia in only his second match in 20 months, fuelling the chorus for his inclusion in the World Cup squad. With Axar failing to "recover" from his injury in time, Ashwin's inclusion was a mere formality.
This will be Ashwin's third ICC event - after the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 - after his white-ball career appeared all but over following his axing from the shorter versions in June 2017. There are suggestions that either Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a leg-spinner and a wicket-taking option in the middle overs, or offie Washington Sundar, who is younger and a better batter, could have been chosen ahead of Ashwin, but the team management has decided to put their money on the 37-year-old.
So, what worked in Ashwin's favour? To start with, he adds variety to the mix with his off-spin as compared to Axar, who is in the same mould as Jadeja. His experience and guile on pitches, carefully considered keeping in mind the strengths and weaknesses of each rival team, will be invaluable.
On the flip side, his batting at No. 8 doesn't have the fire-power of Axar or Washington while lack of agility may be a big handicap while fielding for 40 overs. Having lamented their long tail on various occasions, Ashwin's choice may seem a bit perplexing but judicious use of the bowler may actually work wonders in India's quest for an elusive ICC Trophy.
That he comes in as a replacement for an injured player means he isn't the first-choice spinner; that privilege has been passed on to a resurgent Kuldeep Yadav. Playing a select few matches, where his skills would come in handy, will ensure he remains relatively fresh in a lengthy tournament. Besides his obvious skills, his big-match temperament (barring Virat Kohli, he is the only player in the Indian squad to have won a 50-over World Cup) could prove critical in pressure situations. By overlooking Washington, the selectors have also made it clear that they have gone for a player who has the potential to get them wickets rather than contain runs. And this role is right up Ashwin's alley.
Just four ODIs in six years is glaring, but Ashwin hasn't been entirely away from 50-over cricket. And the manner in which he bowled against Australia must have dispelled any lingering concerns.
Ashwin's inclusion doesn't come without its share of pitfalls. Whether this decision is course correction for having left him out in the first place or a knee-jerk reaction will be known in a few weeks' time.