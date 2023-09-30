Ashwin’s tryst with destiny

That he comes in as a replacement for an injured player means he isn't the first-choice spinner; that privilege has been passed on to a resurgent Kuldeep Yadav. Playing a select few matches, where his skills would come in handy, will ensure he remains relatively fresh in a lengthy tournament. Besides his obvious skills, his big-match temperament (barring Virat Kohli, he is the only player in the Indian squad to have won a 50-over World Cup) could prove critical in pressure situations. By overlooking Washington, the selectors have also made it clear that they have gone for a player who has the potential to get them wickets rather than contain runs. And this role is right up Ashwin's alley.