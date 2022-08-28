Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pak: India win toss, to bowl against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India win toss, to bowl against Pakistan

PTI
PTI,
  Aug 28 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 20:07 ist

India won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20 International and is second player in world cricket after Ross Taylor to complete a century of international appearances.

Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven while Avesh Khan was picked as third pacer alongside Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will be making his T20I debut.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

