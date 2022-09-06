Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets

India will be out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday

IANS
IANS, Dubai,
  • Sep 06 2022, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 01:15 ist
Sri Lanka celebrate after winning the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka produced a clinical performance to beat India by six wickets in a Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

It was the second consecutive loss for India and they will now have to rely on other results to reach the final of the Asia Cup.

An excellent attacking knock by captain Rohit Sharma (72 off 41) lifted India to a challenging 173-8 in 20 overs. After Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29) was the second top-scorer for India, who would have wanted more contributions from their lower-order batters.

Chasing a competing total, Kusal Mendis (57 off 37) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37) gave Sri Lanka a flying start. They stitched a 97-run opening stand before Nissanka got out in 11.1 overs.

After Nissanka got out, Sri Lanka lost wickets in clusters and were in some sort of trouble at 110-4 in 14.1 overs. However, Dasun Shanaka (33 not out off 18) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out off 17) showed character, held their nerves and led Sri Lanka to win in 19.5 overs.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 34 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one.

Brief scores: India 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Dasun Shanaka 2/26) lost to Sri Lanka 174-4 in 19.5 Overs (Kusal Mendis 57, Pathum Nissanka 52; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/34) by 6 wickets.

