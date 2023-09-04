Asia Cup 2023: India get revised target of 145 in 23 overs under DLS method against Nepal

India were set a revised target of 145 in 23 overs under the Duckworth/Lewis method as play resumed after the day's second rain interruption in their Asia Cup match against Nepal here on Monday.

Chasing 231, India were 17 for no loss in 2.1 overs when it started raining heavily, forcing the game's second interruption. The match restarted after a break of two hours.

Earlier, sent into bat, Nepal were 178 for six in 37.5 overs when the heavens opened up first time in the middle of the match. Play resumed after about one hour but no overs were lost.

Opener Aasif Sheikh made 58 off 97 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel scored a 25-ball 38.