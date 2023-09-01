Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan SWOT analysis

India:

Strength: India's main strength is its batting, especially the top-order. The Indian side will be hoping that their 'holy trinity' of skipper Rohit, peerless Kohli and his heir apparent Shubman Gill is ready to fight fire with fire against Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and the feisty Naseem Shah.

Kohli would not mind an encore of that magical moment against Rauf during the last T20 World Cup in Australia, while Rohit would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi's banana inswingers in India's 'battle royale' against Pakistan, which will be more than just a World Cup dress rehearsal.

The Indian side had also won the last 50-over edition of the tournament back in 2018, with Rohit as the captain.