Asia Cup 2023: Nepal all out for 230 against India

Nepal were all out for 230 in 48.2 overs against India after being asked to bat first in their Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Coming off their thrashing at the hands of Pakistan, Nepal were off to a good start but could not accelerate in the manner they would have liked to in the middle overs and towards the end.

Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh scored 58 but consumed 97 balls at the top of the order, even as his opening partner Kushal Bhurtel blazed away to a 25-ball 38 before rain halted play for one hour.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/40) pegged Nepal back with three wickets.

Brief scores:

Nepal: 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58; Ravindra Jadeja 3/40).