Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Bangladesh struggled for runs against Sri Lanka bowlers, managing a paltry 164 with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a 122-ball 89.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 16:34 IST

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their opening Asia Cup match here on Thursday

Chasing 165 for victory, the hosts reached the target in 39 overs with the loss of five wickets.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) and Charith Asalanka (62 not out) scored half centuries for Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh struggled for runs against Sri Lanka bowlers, managing a paltry 164 with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a 122-ball 89.

Matheesha Pathirana (4/32) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 164 all out in 42.4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 89; Matheesha Pathirana 4/32).

Sri Lanka: 165/5 in 39 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 54, Charith Asalanka 62 not out; Shakib Al Hasan 2/29).

