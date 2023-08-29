Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Pak match

The Asia Cup 2023 will have a total of 13 ODI matches. Pakistan will host around 4 matches and the rest will be played in Sri Lanka. It will begin on August 30 with the Pakistan vs Nepal match.

Venue of the match

The match will be played in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Date and time

The match will be played on September 2, which falls on a Sunday and will start at 2:00 pm IST.

Live streaming

There will be a live telecast on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The match will also be aired live on Star Sports Network.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Gill, Kohli, Sheryas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (back up to Rahul).