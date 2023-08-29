Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Pak match

India’s craze for cricket is set to escalate when team India faces its arch-rival Pakistan. The excitement is soaring as India prepares to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian squad for the Asia Cup was announced by the BCCI a few days ago and had K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the list.
The Asia Cup 2023 will have a total of 13 ODI matches. Pakistan will host around 4 matches and the rest will be played in Sri Lanka. It will begin on August 30 with the Pakistan vs Nepal match.
Here is everything you need to know about the match.
Venue of the match
The match will be played in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
Date and time
The match will be played on September 2, which falls on a Sunday and will start at 2:00 pm IST.
Live streaming
There will be a live telecast on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The match will also be aired live on Star Sports Network.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Gill, Kohli, Sheryas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (back up to Rahul).
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir.