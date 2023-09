Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.

In the earlier encounter between the two teams, India had defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs.

Sri Lanka are missing spinner Maheesh Theekshana for the final while India are also without the services of left-arm spinner Axar Patel as both these players have been sidelined due to injury.