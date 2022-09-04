Asia Cup: India at 54/0 after 5 overs against Pakistan

Asia Cup: India at 54/0 after 5 overs against Pakistan

After winning the toss, Babar Azam-led Pakistan opted to field first in Asia Cup's Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium, in UAE

  Sep 04 2022
  updated: Sep 04 2022

After 5 overs, India is at 54/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and K L Rahul (26) at the crease. 

The arch-rivals met precisely a week ago in the same venue, which the men in blue won by 5 wickets.

While India will be without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out following a knee injury with Axar Patel taking his spot, Pakistan will be playing without pacer Shahnawaz Dahani who was also ruled out of the tournament owing to a suspected side strain, adding more injury woe to the team that is already missing star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim. Dahani will be replaced by Mohammed Hasnain for today's match.

India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning in the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in.

India and Pakistan can still face in the summit clash on September 11 whatever the outcome of the match on Sunday and that will make the arch-rivals meet each other three times -- all of them on Sundays.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

(With PTI inputs)

