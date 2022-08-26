Wasim injury scare adds woe to Pak ahead of Asia Cup

Asia Cup: Injury scare for Pakistan as pacer Mohammad Wasim suffers back pain in training

The youngster has featured in eight ODIs and 11 T20Is since making his international debut in July last year

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Aug 26 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 14:26 ist

After pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup, Pakistan were handed another injury scare with fast bowler Mohammad Wasim pulling out of practice with back pain ahead of their opener against India.

The 21-year-old was sent for an MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury after he complained of lower back pain during a net session at the ICC Academy here on Thursday.

According to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo', the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn't want to "risk a potential long-term injury" and hence sent the pacer for a precautionary scan.

The youngster has featured in eight ODIs and 11 T20Is since making his international debut in July last year.

The team management would hope the injury is not serious and Wasim can recuperate in time for the tournament as Pakistan are already without the services of its main bowler Shaheen because of a lingering knee ligament injury sustained in July.

The two-time champions are scheduled to clash against arch-rivals India in their tournament opener on Sunday. P

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Team
Asia Cup

What's Brewing

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 