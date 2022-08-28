Asia Cup: Pak all out for 147 in 19.5 overs vs India

Asia Cup: Pakistan all out for 147 in 19.5 overs vs India

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  Aug 28 2022, 21:33 ist
  updated: Aug 28 2022, 21:38 ist

All-rounder Hardik Pandya took three crucial wickets in the middle overs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared four as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in their opening Asia Cup match here on Sunday.

Senior seamer Bhuvneshwar though had the best figures of 4 for 26.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26). 

Asia Cup
Cricket
Sports News
Pakistan
India

