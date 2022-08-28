Asia Cup: Pakistan all out for 147 in 19.5 overs vs India

All-rounder Hardik Pandya took three crucial wickets in the middle overs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared four as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in their opening Asia Cup match here on Sunday.
Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while opener Mohammed Rizwan was the top-scorer for Pakistan with a sedate 43 off 42 balls.
Senior seamer Bhuvneshwar though had the best figures of 4 for 26.
Brief Scores:
Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26).
