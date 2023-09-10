Home
sportscricket

Asia Cup 2023: Rain halts India-Pakistan Super Four clash

The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash. If the match can't be completed today, it will resume on Monday.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 13:24 IST

Follow Us

A spell of heavy rain halted play in the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash. If the match can't be completed today, it will resume tomorrow.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

(Published 10 September 2023, 13:24 IST)
