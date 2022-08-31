Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav steer India to 192-2 against Hong Kong

Asia Cup: India score 192/2 against Hong Kong

Suryakumar hit a 22-ball fifty and cracked four sixes in the final over to bring alive the crowd as India try to seal their Super Four spot in the six-nation tournament

AFP, Dubai,
  • Aug 31 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 22:01 ist
Virat Kohli (R) and his teammate Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field after their innings during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Credit: AFP Photo

Star batsman Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries to steer India to 192-2 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Kohli made 59 while Suryakumar smashed 68 off 26 balls as the two put on an unbeaten stand of 98 after Hong Kong put India in to bat first in Dubai.

Suryakumar hit a 22-ball fifty and cracked four sixes in the final over to bring alive the crowd as India try to seal their Super Four spot in the six-nation tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Hong Kong, who made the main draw after winning all three of their matches in the qualifiers in Oman, had largely kept India in check before losing their way once Suryakumar started teeing off.

The 33-year-old Kohli, who is going through an extended batting slump and made 35 in his team's opening win over Pakistan, also got going to complete his 31st half-century in his 101st T20 international.

Skipper Rohit Sharma started cautiously before taking on Hong Kong medium-pace bowler Haroon Arshad with two sixes and one boundary in a 22-run third over.

Spinner Ehsan Khan slowed the scoring and medium-pace bowler Ajay Shukla reaped the benefits in the next over as he took down Rohit with a slow off-cutter. He made 21.

Kohli walked in to loud cheers from a sparse Indian crowd but struggled to play freely against a disciplined bowling attack which kept the runs down.

Kohli finally opened up to get a boundary with a straight drive off leg-spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar and soon found some rhythm.

KL Rahul and Kohli kept the score ticking with singles and twos with occasional boundaries to put on 56 runs before Ghazanfar broke through with the wicket of Rahul (36).

Suryakumar signalled his intent right away with two successive sweeps off Yasim Murtaza and finished with six fours and six sixes.

