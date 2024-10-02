Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Associate nations might abandon 'costly' red-ball cricket: Dav Whatmore

The International Cricket Council is mulling a dedicated fund of at least $15 million for Test cricket that would increase the minimum match payment for Test players and cover the cost of sending teams on overseas tours.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 20:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 20:33 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsTest cricketICC

Follow us on :

Follow Us