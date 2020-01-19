Aus 69/2 after 12 overs in the final deciding ODI in Bengaluru

At the end of 32.3 overs, Australia were 174/4. Alex Carey joins Steven Smith at the pitch.

Australia were 69/2 after 12 overs in the third and deciding ODI in Bengaluru. Steven Smith hit 26 runs from 32 balls and Marnus Labuschagne scored 7 off 7 at the end of 12 overs.

Earlier, Australian captain Aaron Finch chose to bat first against India in the third ODI match.

Australia to bring in Hazlewood for Richardson in their order, according to ESPNcricInfo. India's order remains unchanged.