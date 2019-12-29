Aus beat NZ by 247 runs in second Test to win series

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Dec 29 2019, 12:59pm ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2019, 12:59pm ist
Australian paceman James Pattinson (C) celebrates with teammates after bowling New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor (R) on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match at the MCG in Melbourne. (AFP photo)

Nathan Lyon took four wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Test at Melbourne and the series Sunday with a battling century from opener Tom Blundell proving futile.

The Blacks Cap, chasing a massive 488 to win, were dismissed for 240 in the evening session of the fourth day with Lyon taking 4-81 and Blundell last man out for 121.

It was the second heavy defeat for New Zealand, who lost by 296 runs in Perth and will be playing for pride only in the final Test at Sydney beginning later this week.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Australia
New Zealand
Comments (+)
 