Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!

And there was no surprise at the Coca Cola Arena as SRH and KKR, possessing pre-auction budgets of Rs 34 crore and Rs 32.7 crore respectively, chose to go all-out on the two players they felt would be the X-factors in pursuit of glory.

Starc was the sixth player to be picked from Set 4 (capped fast bowlers). Instantly cameras panned across the auction room to see which franchise was going to raise the paddle first for the ever-smiling 33-year-old who had stayed out of the IPL since 2015 season to focus on giving his 100 percent for the country and spend the remaining time with family.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kick-started the bidding war before the latter pulled out at Rs 9.6 crore. Two-time champions KKR then threw their hat into the ring when Mumbai backed out at 9.8 crore. For a brief moment, KKR thought they were getting their asset for a cut-price deal when Gujarat Titans came thundering in at Rs 10 crore. The action just picked up from there as GT and KKR kept raising the paddle, not stopping even after Starc surpassed Cummins’ mark of 20.50 crore.

A round of applause erupted at the venue but the tables of GT and KKR saw intense discussions. It certainly was about whether they keep going or stop. Stunningly, they refused to relent as other teams watched the mayhem unfold with glee on their faces. A collective sigh ensued when Starc’s price breached 24 crore. GT pushed the bar to 24.50 crore and KKR, after a long discussion between CEO Venky Mysore and mentor Gautam Gambhir, upped the ante to 24.75 crore. GT then bailed out as a smiling Mysore hugged Gambhir for securing the deal.