Aussies feel surface tension ahead of first Test

Steven Smith spent so much time glaring at the pitch at the VCA stadium on the eve of the opening Test, you would think he was lining up Goliath in a boxing ring.

He is, in a sense, because come Wednesday Australia will take on the 22-yard strip for opening honours in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and not the second-best ranked Test team in the world.

That’s the feeling one gets when watching an addled set of green jerseys pouring over what looks like the cracked surface of sourdough. Australia have spent so much time obsessing over the pitch since arriving in Jamtha, it feels like they have lost the Test before it has begun.

Perhaps, this was the Indian team’s strategy all along!

We will know for sure if India’s fairly obvious ploy works or not when the Test kicks off on Thursday, but it’s evident that the hosts have gotten under the skin of those from Down Under.

That, expectedly, inspired travelling journalists and ‘experts’ to state that the pitch was being ‘doctored’. Pat Cummins too found it hard to disguise his displeasure when asked to describe the surface.

Of course, the Australian skipper chose instead to say something to the effect of ‘the pitch is the same for both teams’, ‘we like the challenge’, ‘we need to ignore the pitch and focus on the Test’.

Rohit Sharma echoed his counterpart’s views, but the Indian skipper comes from a place of privilege, aka home advantage. He did force a straight face in the wake of the accusation, but he also got on with it because he knows well that India’s batting against spin isn’t all that impressive either.

But, India’s spin unit is about as lethal as it comes, and it will read: R Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja. Axar Patel.

Also, India have stumbled upon a fairly large rough patch on the pitch just outside the left-hander’s off-stump.

Quite the coincidence given that six out of Australia’s top eight batters are left-handers, and given that Jadeja and Axar, left-arm spinners both, are as accurate as they come.

Call it what you want, India aren’t going to be too bothered as long as they can win this Test and then a couple more to ensure a passage into the World Test Championship Final.

The only real problem India have at the moment is the combination necessary to achieve the right start.

While their bowling composition picks itself with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj assisting the three spinners, the batting order has the makings of the perfect barbershop conversation.

Who will open alongside Rohit - KL Rahul or Shubhman Gill?

Who will come in at No.5 - Rahul, Gill or Suryakumar Yadav?

Will Ishan Kishan’s batting acumen result in him getting picked over KS Bharat?

In essence, three slots need to be filled and the management will sleep over it if they haven’t already settled in on the combination as claimed.

Cummins, on the other hand, made it clear at the press conference that their side is picked, but refused to give out the playing XI, straying from the Australian tradition of revealing the side the day before the game.

Looks like the visitors are trying their bit to keep India guessing for a while longer. As effective as an eager-to-please team of curators? Maybe not.

Teams from (INDIA): Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.