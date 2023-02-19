Aussies swept away in second

India deserve a better class of opponents for the team Australia have come with and what this confused bunch has been capable of so far is embarrassing.

Not that the visiting Australian teams of yore have fared better, they haven’t won a series in two decades, but to lose nine wickets in 91 minutes and 19.1 overs on the third day of a Test match?

None of their predecessors put up as sorry an image as the one Pat Cummins and his men had when walking off the field for the last time in this Test.

All credit to Ravindra Jadeja for orchestrating the collapse with Test-best figures of 7 for 42, but even he wouldn’t say he earned all of his wickets. This was more a case of Australia playing spin in their mind and suffering from amnesia when it came time to execute on the pitch.

They literally swept themselves off the field, and India, who were on the ropes as of Saturday evening after Australia cantered to a 62-run lead, made the most of their opponents’ ineptness to walk away with a six-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Sunday.

The victory ensured that India would retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having gone up 2-0 in the four-match series. Australia can still win the next couple in Indore and Ahmedabad and draw the series, but frankly, that’s akin to hoping for a Test match to go into the fourth day in this series.

This Test did promise a fourth-day finish. In fact, there were moments it seemed like Australia might be able to pull one back in the series after Travis Head lead a charge that powered them to a solid overnight score.

India, having slept over their haphazard ploy on Saturday, came out with a simple but effective plan on the third day: bowl in tight areas, stick to your field and not move it around only because the batters are looking to be aggressive.

It’s one thing to make the plan and another entirely to execute it, but when you have bowlers with the quality of R Ashwin and Jadeja, the odds are better.

The two sent down 115 balls and accounted for all nine wickets on the day, starting with Head, who nicked it to KS Bharat behind the stumps.

Then, as if kamikaze fighters without a purpose, the Aussies fell so fast it made your head hurt.

After Steven Smith was trapped in front of the stumps playing the sweep, five more of them fell to a shot best saved for pitches which offer more bounce. Premeditation made them sitting ducks.

All Ashwin and Jadeja really had to do was bowl stump to stump and wait for the visitors to muck it up. They did. All of them.

If you thought their performance in the second innings in Nagpur, where they were bowled out for 91 in the innings and 132-run loss, was bad, this was straight out of a tragicomedy.

There was some of that on the other side as well as KL Rahul, who could well be playing his last Test for a while, was a tad unlucky in losing his wicket. Rohit ran himself out silly, and Virat Kohli became the fastest to 25,000 International runs, but couldn’t pick a straight ball from Todd Murphy and was stumped for 20.

Luckily, Cheteshwar Pujara ensured his 100th Test wouldn’t be all bad by putting up an unbeaten 31, and Bharat chipped in with a fiery 23.

With that, another Test match was won by India. But cricket enthusiasts deserve better cricket, not some three-day shootout between sides incapable of playing spin in spinning conditions.