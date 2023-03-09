Australia 255/4 at stumps on Day 1

Australia 255/4 at stumps on Day 1

R Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough when he dismissed a positive-looking Head for 32

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  Mar 09 2023, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 17:02 ist
Australia's Usman Khawaja in action. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia were 255 for four at stumps against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.

Opener Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were batting on 104 and 49 respectively at the close of play.

After skipper Steve Smith opted to bat, Australia were off to a good start with the duo of Khawaja and Travis Head adding 61 runs for the first wicket.

R Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough when he dismissed a positive-looking Head for 32. In between Smith's dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami bowled Marnus Labuschagne (3) and Peter Handscomb (17) with two beautiful deliveries.

India lead the series 2-1.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 255/4 in 90 overs (Usman Khawaja 104 not out, Cameron Green 49 not out, Steve Smith 38; Mohammed Shami 2/65).

