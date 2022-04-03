Australia beat England by 71 runs to win ICC Women's WC

Australia beat England by 71 runs to win ICC Women's World Cup

The victory continued Australia's dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title in 12 World Cups

AFP
AFP, Christchurch,
  • Apr 03 2022, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 13:44 ist

Australia, led by a sublime 170 from Alyssa Healy, rewrote the record books to beat a valiant England by 71 runs in the Women's World Cup final in Christchurch on Sunday.

Australia amassed a daunting 356 for five but the defending champions England, faced with a record target, kept up with the run rate but ran out of wickets to be dismissed for 285 in the 44th over, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 148.

The victory continued Australia's dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups and extended their one-day international record to 38 wins from 39 matches over the past four years.

