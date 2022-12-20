Australia beat India by 54 runs in fifth and final women's T20I

Australia beat India by 54 runs in fifth women's T20I

Australia beat India by 54 runs in the fifth and final women's T20I to take the five-match series 4-1 here on Tuesday. Chasing an imposing 197 to win, the Indian batters cut a sorry figure as they were bowled out for 142 with Deepti Sharma top-scoring with a 34-ball 53.

Earlier, Ashleigh Gardner (66 not out) and Grace Harris (64 not out) smashed scintillating unbeaten fifties as Australia recovered from 17 for 2 to post 196 for 4, the highest total of the series.

Defending the total, Heather Garham (4/8) took a hat-trick, while Gardner (2/20) scalped two.

For India, Anjali Sarvani (1/30), Deepti Sharma (1/46), Shafali Verma (1/17) and Devika Vaidya (1/26) were among wickets.

Brief scores:

Australia: 196 for 4 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 66 not out, Grace Harris 64 not out; Devika Vaidya 1/26 ).

India: 142 all out in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 53; Heather Garham 4/8). 

