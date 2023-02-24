Australia captain Cummins to miss Indore Test against India

Aus captain Cummins to miss Indore Test against India

Reuters
Reuters, Australia,
  • Feb 24 2023, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 12:02 ist
Australia's Pat Cummins. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the third Test in India after returning home to be with his ailing mother in Sydney, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Cummins returned home after Australia succumbed to their second successive defeat in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India will retain having taken a 2-0 lead.

"I have decided against returning to India at this time," Cummins said in a statement adding his mother was "ill and in palliative care"

Also Read — Australia's Maxwell, Marsh back from injury for India ODIs

"I feel I am best being here with my family.

"I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

The third Test is scheduled in Indore from Wednesday.

While Australia are hoping Cummins will be back for the final Test in Ahmedabad from March 9, Steve Smith could end up leading the side in both matches.

