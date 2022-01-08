Australia declare at 265-6, set England target of 388 on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test

Australia declared their second innings at 265 for six to hold a lead of 387 runs over England late on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Saturday.

Captain Pat Cummins called a halt with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 101, his second century of the match after scoring 137 in the first innings.

England, who have yet to score 300 in the series, now face the daunting prospect of far exceeding that in chasing down a target of 388 with little over a day of play remaining.

