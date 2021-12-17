Aus declare 1st innings on 473-9 in 2nd Ashes Test

Australia declare on 473-9 in 1st innings of day/night 2nd Ashes Test

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts with 103, while opener David Warner (95) and stand-in skipper Steve Smith (93) narrowly missed their hundreds

Reuters
Reuters, Adelaide,
  Dec 17 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 15:45 ist
England pacer Jimmy Anderson took the wicket of Steve Smith on day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 on day two of the day-night second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts with 103, while opener David Warner (95) and stand-in skipper Steve Smith (93) narrowly missed their hundreds.

Ben Stokes (3-113) was the pick of the bowlers for England, who are 1-0 behind in the five-Test series following their nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.

