Australia declare on 473-9 in 1st innings of day/night 2nd Ashes Test

Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 on day two of the day-night second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts with 103, while opener David Warner (95) and stand-in skipper Steve Smith (93) narrowly missed their hundreds.

Ben Stokes (3-113) was the pick of the bowlers for England, who are 1-0 behind in the five-Test series following their nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.

