Australia edge out Sri Lanka to clinch T20I series

Australia edge out Sri Lanka to clinch T20I series

The teams move to Pallekele for the final T20I, which will be followed by 5 ODIs and 2 Tests

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Jun 09 2022, 06:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 10:21 ist
Australia's Matthew Wade (L) and teammate Jhye Richardson celebrate during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia made heavy weather of a modest chase before beating Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 125, world champions Australia struggled against Wanindu Hasaranga's (4-33) spin before Matthew Wade's run-a-ball 26 not out secured a tense victory with 13 balls to spare.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka struggled to get going and rode cameos from Charith Asalanka (39) and Kusal Mendis (36) to post a below-par 124-9, barely avoiding being bowled out inside 20 overs.

Australia's ploy to open their attack with Glenn Maxwell (2-18) paid off with the off-spinner dismissing opener Danushka Gunathilaka in the first over.

Australia were without fast bowler Mitchell Starc who slit the index finger of his bowling hand on his shoe spike during the tourists' 10-wicket win in Tuesday's series opener.

His replacement Jhye Richardson (3-26) ensured Australia did not feel Starc's absence and Kane Richardson claimed 4-30 to restrict Sri Lanka.

For Australia, captain Aaron Finch (24) began well but Hasaranga rocked their top order and David Warner (21) was run out after a mix-up with Maxwell as their chase threatened to unravel.

Hasaranga dismissed Maxwell and Ashton Agar in successive deliveries but Wade calmed Australian nerves and secured victory with a four off Gunathilaka.

The teams move to Pallekele for the final T20I, which will be followed by five one-dayers and two Test matches.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket Australia
Sri Lanka Cricket
Cricket

What's Brewing

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

 