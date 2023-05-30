Australia is home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Have you heard about a closed-roof cricket stadium? Yes, you heard it right. ‘Docklands Stadium’ is the only stadium in the world with a retractable roof.

Also known as the 'Marvel Stadium', the stadium was established in 2000 in Melbourne, Australia. This stadium allows the game to continue even in bad weather conditions. Other than Marvel Stadium, it is also known as Telstra Stadium.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 53,000 while the playing area is 170m long and 140m wide with only 38 metres (125 feet) separating the roof from the ground. Other than cricket, it is also home to sports like Australian rules, rugby and football. The retractable roof of the stadium turns into a massive dome, with the matches being played indoors when the rain starts.

The Marvel Stadium has routinely held Big Bash League (BBL) despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) not preferring to have matches there.

The stadium serves as the home venue for the BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades.

Since many power hitters launch the ball into the air, it is frequently wondered what would happen if the ball were to strike the roof of a stadium that was closed.

According to BBL Regulations, if a batter’s shot hits the ceiling, the batting team scores six runs.

The stadium gained more popularity in India after this edition of the IPL's finals was postponed to a reserve day, owing to heavy rains in Ahmedabad. In order to prevent matches from being impacted by rain, numerous fans on social media suggested that the government should consider building retractable roofs at some of the major stadiums in India.