Australia opts to field against India in first T20I

Australia opts to field against India in first T20I in Mohali

The big-hitting Tim David is making his debut for Australia

PTI
PTI, Mohali,
  • Sep 20 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 19:03 ist

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against India in the series-opening first T20I here on Tuesday.

The big-hitting Tim David is making his debut for Australia.

For India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant are not playing this game. Dinesh Karthik will keep the wickets for the hosts.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia

What's Brewing

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

Cold-blooded animals most vulnerable to climate change

Cold-blooded animals most vulnerable to climate change

Large drop in SO2 levels in India in last decade: IIT

Large drop in SO2 levels in India in last decade: IIT

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

 