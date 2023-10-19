Cornered Tigers wait on wounded Kangaroos

In the other corner: Australia, that rare Cup-winning machine that blends flair and efficiency. They’re over their two toughest games, and both went badly, against India and South Africa. This leaves them in the unfamiliar position of having to win most of their remaining matches to ensure qualification, with banana peels like the Netherlands and Afghanistan lying in wait, not to mention the all-conquering Kiwis. The machine began to purr nicely against Sri Lanka, but Pakistan, if ignited, are a wholly different proposition.