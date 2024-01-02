Australia PM praises Khawaja for standing with Gaza victims despite stand-off with ICC

Melbourne: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised Usman Khawaja's courage amid his stand-off with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after expressing solidarity with the victims of the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The ICC has barred the Australian opener from displaying messages of equality and freedom, specifically a dove logo and an olive branch on his shoes, during the Test series against Pakistan.

The decision was based on the international regulation that prohibits players from showcasing personal messages on their uniforms.