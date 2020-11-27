Australia post 374/6 in 1st ODI against India

Electing to bat, Australia posted an imposing 374/6 in the first ODI against India here on Friday.

Both skipper Aaron Finch and top batsman Steve Smith smashed hundreds for the home side.

For latest updates on India vs Australia match, click here

Brief Scores:

Australia: 374/6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, David Warner 69, Mohammed Shami 3/59).