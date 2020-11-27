Australia post 374/6 in 1st ODI against India

Australia post 374/6 in 1st ODI against India

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 27 2020, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 13:34 ist

Electing to bat, Australia posted an imposing 374/6 in the first ODI against India here on Friday.

Both skipper Aaron Finch and top batsman Steve Smith smashed hundreds for the home side.

For latest updates on India vs Australia match, click here

Brief Scores:

Australia: 374/6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, David Warner 69, Mohammed Shami 3/59). 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India vs Australia
India
Australia
Cricket
ODI

What's Brewing

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 