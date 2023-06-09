Australia reach 23/1 at tea on Day 3, lead India by 196

Australia reach 23/1 at tea on Day 3, lead India by 196 runs

Earlier, replying to Australia's 469, India were all out for 296 in 69.4 overs

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jun 09 2023, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 20:46 ist
Australia's Steven Smith in action. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia were 23 for one in their second innings at tea on the third day of the World Test Championship Final against India here on Friday.

Usman Khawaja (13 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (8 batting) were at the crease.

Mohammed Siraj was the lone wicket-taker for India, removing David Warner for 1.

Also Read: WTC final: India all out for 296, give Australia first-innings lead of 173 runs

Australia led India by 196 runs.

Earlier, replying to Australia's 469, India were all out for 296 in 69.4 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane could not score a century (89 off 129 balls) on comeback as he departed in the second over after lunch, brilliantly caught by Cameron Green at gully off skipper Pat Cummins.

Resuming the day on 151 for five, India lost wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (5) early when Scott Boland cleaned him up. But the pair of Rahane and Shardul Thakur (51) led India's resistance.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 469

India 1st Innings: 296 all out in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51; Pat Cummins 3/83).

Australia 2nd Innings: 23 for 1 in 11 overs (Usman Khawaja 13 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/14).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India
Australia
World Test Championship
World Test Championship Final

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 