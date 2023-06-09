Australia reach 23/1 at tea on Day 3, lead India by 196 runs

Australia were 23 for one in their second innings at tea on the third day of the World Test Championship Final against India here on Friday.

Usman Khawaja (13 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (8 batting) were at the crease.

Mohammed Siraj was the lone wicket-taker for India, removing David Warner for 1.

Australia led India by 196 runs.

Earlier, replying to Australia's 469, India were all out for 296 in 69.4 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane could not score a century (89 off 129 balls) on comeback as he departed in the second over after lunch, brilliantly caught by Cameron Green at gully off skipper Pat Cummins.

Resuming the day on 151 for five, India lost wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (5) early when Scott Boland cleaned him up. But the pair of Rahane and Shardul Thakur (51) led India's resistance.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 469

India 1st Innings: 296 all out in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51; Pat Cummins 3/83).

Australia 2nd Innings: 23 for 1 in 11 overs (Usman Khawaja 13 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/14).